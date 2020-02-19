Final council briefing in lead-up to caretaker mode

BUNDABERG Regional Council is expected to be placed under caretaker mode on Saturday, which would affect the agenda of next week’s ordinary council meeting.

The council cannot vote on major policies once it is in caretaker mode, unless it has the approval of an appropriate state minister.

Caretaker mode happens when the Electoral Commission of Queensland publishes its notice of election, which it indicates could happen in three days.

Councillors will meet today in a brief meeting chaired by acting chief executive Stuart Randle, where they will be informed on the details of subjects they will vote on next week.

Confidential items listed for discussion includes varying the terms of a project seeking to adjust the terms of the Bundaberg Open for Development incentive scheme, as well as a supplier submission for bus shelter roof upgrades. They will also discuss whether it will waive fees for the Easter Dog Show to be held the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.