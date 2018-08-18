Final could be swansong for some Bundaberg Bears

Bundaberg's Mekkija Redgard tries to block Hervey Bay's Holly Owen from moving the ball.

Bundaberg's Mekkija Redgard tries to block Hervey Bay's Holly Owen from moving the ball. Alistair Brightman

BASKETBALL: Some of the best Bundaberg Bears to pull on the coveted jersey could be playing their final game tonight.

The side faces Hervey Bay in the final of the inaugural women's Central Queensland Basketball League at 5pm at Bundy Basketball Stadium.

The Bears have been unbeaten all season and made the the final last week after Cooloola forfeited.

Bears coach Karla Cameron said despite no competitive match the side is ready to face Hervey Bay.

"We organised a game between ourselves last weekend,” she said.

"It consisted of an even mixture of retired Bears players and our junior Bears. It was a tough game with even matched teams and it made us work hard on the court.” Cameron said defence would stop Hervey Bay.

"Each time we play Hervey Bay they get tougher and tougher,” she said.

"They always come out in a full court press so our focus is to keep our composure under this pressure.

"We will also concentrate on increasing our defensive pressure on them to keep their scores low.”

Cameron said it would be amazing to win the first competition.

"The goal this year was to help our juniors find their feet in this league, so next year there will be less retired players and more juniors,” she said.

"Going out on a win for the old Bears and starting on a win for the young Bears would be confidence boosting and satisfying.”