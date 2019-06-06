Menu
SENTENCING TOYDAY: Mervyn Tomlinson, Wit-boooka and Diane Redden-King outside Gympie District Court during the Gympie council invasion case.
FINAL CHAPTER: Sentencing today after Gympie council fracas

6th Jun 2019 9:18 AM
THE sentencing of two out of three Gympie land rights activists over a fracas at Gympie Regional council chambers in 2016 will take place in Brisbane today.

The sentencing process is expected to be video-linked live to Gympie Courthouse, after an undertaking by District Court judge Bernard Porter that he would arrange for members of the public to be able to view the proceedings live.

Before the court will be Wit-boooka (charged as Gary Tomlinson, of Southside) and Mervyn Tomlinson, of Bundaberg.

Their co-accused during the trial, which ended in Gympie District Court last Saturday, is Diane Redden-King of Curra, who was acquitted of all charges agaisnt her.

