Fin scores gold gong in futsal

FUTSAL: The Bundaberg Wildcats were minutes away from securing their first ever South East Queensland Premier League title on Sunday.

The Wildcats had three sides in the finals on the Gold Coast during the weekend with the under-16, the under-14 and under-12 sides in action.

And the U16 almost claimed the title but fell short.

The side defeated Redlands 3-1 and held the Sunshine Coast goalless for 32 minutes of the contest in the grand final.

The Wildcats held out the Waves and had chances to score but couldn't convert.

The Sunshine Coast then made them pay with a goal in the 32nd minute to win 1-0.

Bundaberg also faced defeat in the U14 final as the Wildcats lost to the same opponent, Sunshine Coast, 11-2.

The Waves scored four goals in the first half before adding another seven to seal the title.

The under-12 Wildcats team missed the final after losing 1-0 to eventual champions Arana in the semis.

But it wasn't a bad weekend for the team with Fin Bath named as the golden boot winner and Zye Cory winning the keeper of the tournament award in the age group.