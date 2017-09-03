FILTHY: 'Ravers' leave beach strewn with bongs, faeces

DUMPING GROUND: A woman posted images in the Agnes Water Community Group Facebook page after several people turned the Springs Beach car park into a party ground.

AN AGNES Water local has made a public complaint after night life took over the Springs Beach car park during the weekend.

The resident said she contacted Gladstone police four times last night after finding people had turned the area into a temporary home and party ground.

According to the woman's Facebook post in the Agnes Water Community Group page, the "massive rave” and "bonfire all night long” prompted her to call police over and over, who, she said, gave "no response.”

Gladstone Sergeant Kent Haley confirmed police had spoken to the woman about the issue and explained they would attend the scene once higher-priority jobs were completed.

"We ended up going there twice and each time found no offences,” he said.

"There was quiet music playing and the people there said they were going to bed soon.”

The group camped illegally after the "rave”. Rebecca Willis

But the informant's version of the night's unfolding events differed largely.

"These people have taken a drunken joyride throughout private property and wreaked absolute havoc,” her post read.

"The place is trashed ... they burnt all the saplings.”

The woman said "there's human excrement and toilet paper everywhere.”

The group left the area trashed with rubbish, bongs and "human excrement”. Rebecca Willis

Dozens of people commented, expressing their outrage.

"Springs Beach car park is now a toilet,” one said.

"Bongs and pipes left outside their cars for everyone to see,” another read.

Residents contacted Gladstone Regional Council and notified them of the illegal overnight camping and trashing of the area.

Residents have reported the mess to Gladstone Regional Council. Rebecca Willis