Filmmaker discovers big screen talent in Monto

LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION: Monto State High School students taking part in the Noosa Film Academy workshops thanks to an RADF grant. Picture: Contributed

A SLICE of showbiz came to the North Burnett to inspire a generation of students to take up filmmaking.

Academy Award winning cinematographer (The Cove) Greg Huglin was invited by the North Burnett Regional Council to deliver a filmmaking workshop to Monto State High School, thanks to a grant from the Regional Arts Development Funding.

"Monto Students have huge screen talent" Mr Huglin said.

"I'm really proud of their short scripted Kindness Umbrella film they created in just one day."

With more than 50 years as a cinematographer based in California, Mr Huglin is very familiar filming and photographing actors and models around the globe.

Behind the scenes of the Monto’s students new film. Picture: Contributed

After becoming an Australian citizen on a rare distinguished talent visa, Mr Huglin is committed to give back to Queensland's rural youth by teaching screen production.

Mr Huglin immersed the grade 9 and 10 drama students into hands-on roles as his Noosa Film Academy film crew.

Beginning the day with a careers guidance movie montage and production meeting, Mr Huglin taught the students to shoot scenes from a storyboard using a state of the art, industry level, ultra-high definition 5K RED Epic camera as used in the Hobbit and Star Wars.

"Shooting a film is a team effort and the students became directors, producers, script writers, actors, sound technicians and clapperboard operators," he said.

"We worked hard and laughed hard too."

The day concluded with collaborative editing and the short film being uploaded to YouTube, a useful addition to the students' digital portfolio when seeking employment or tertiary study.

Monto State High School students took on several roles during the workshop. Picture: Contributed

The students were excited to see their production join a cross regional collaborative exhibition with more than 60 Queensland student Umbrella Films at the Story Bank in Maryborough, as part of the Mary Poppins Storytelling Festival.

Monto State High School students taking part in the Noosa Film Academy workshops thanks to an RADF grant. Picture: Contributed

This competency-based training workshop was made possible by a council RADF grant and MSHS Principal Kylie Cochran and Drama Teacher Stacey Hyland, who appreciated the opportunity to show students creative industry career options and upskill their abilities with an industry professional.

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between the Queensland Government and North Burnett Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.