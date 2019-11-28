Film tributes iconic store

ALREADY famous for Bundy’s best battered chips, the Wong family are headed to the screens, where they will feature in a short film.

The documentary follows the story of Kent and Lyn Wong, a husband and wife duo who have been feeding the Bundaberg community for more than five decades, from the Busy Bee Fish Bar, with their specialty being the secret recipe chips.

And after 51 years in the business, Mr Wong is set to retire and pass the deep fryer legacy down to his son Andrew.

Film maker James Latter grew up in Bundaberg and like many other loyal customers that have come before, Mr Latter has very fond childhood memories of the Busy Bee Fish Bar.

But what started out as a project that aimed to recognise the special legacy and lifetime of hard work behind a bright yellow shopfront, quickly turned into a tale of triumph, drive and moments of reflection.

“We found that the documentary actually ended up being less about the shop and it really turns into a really interesting story about ambition, success and what measures those things,” Mr Latter said.

“It pivots around Kent retiring from this business that he has put his heart and soul into and Andrew wondering if he is the right person to take over the store.

“And even if Andrew chooses not to take over the store and someone else were to purchase the business … it might get a renovation, they might do things differently … it would never be the same.”

Delving deeper into the character study, the 11-minute film explores a relationship between father and son and what happens when a shift that occurs in a family-operated business that is loved by the community where it is situated.

“The film goes a bit deeper because Andrew sees this store that he knew growing up as a child, in an entirely new light and he realises just how much this shop means to other people,” Mr Latter said.

“Kent talks about three generations of families that have come through this store and sat down at the tables as young kids that return as adults with their own young kids … and his face just lights up.

“People that don’t know might think its just a fish and chip shop, but it’s so much more than that and Kent takes a lot of pride in his work and what he does.”

And while the realisations that the Wong family experience are sincere, heartfelt and endearing, the film maker intends for members of the audience to walk away with their own contemplation.

“What I hope for the film is for people to come away with a reflection on what success really is and what that means to them personally,” Mr Latter said.

“The film doesn’t intend to beat you over the head, but I do hope that it allows people to think about where they are now, where they are really going and what really matters in terms of success.”

World Famous in Bundaberg will screen at 6pm on Saturday at 37 Targo St, followed by a Q&A session and a gold coin donation is appreciated.

Visit https://bit.ly/2Djf99J.