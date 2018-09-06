Film to inspire living a life of adventure

ADVENTURE: In 2016, Jennifer Parry completed a solo hike of 385km from Mount Perry to Toowoomba.

JENNIFER Parry has been a keen adventurer since childhood and now she's encouraging others to adopt adventure into their everyday lives.

Ms Parry said she was a "local host” for the Women's Adventure Film Tour presented by Adventure Film Tours and She Went Wild, set to play on a Bundaberg screen.

The films showcase real stories about women from a variety of cultures and sports and is set to show at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre this weekend.

One of the biggest adventures Ms Parry embarked on was in 2016, when she completed a solo hike of 385km, from Mount Perry to Toowoomba, in a 28-day fundraising event with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

But it's not always grand expeditions that are needed to add a bit of adventure in your life, Ms Parry said it could be small acts outside your daily routine which could be as simple as speaking with someone you've never met if you are "unaccustomed to speaking to strangers”.

"(Adventure) teaches you more about what it means to be human,” she said.

"Having an adventure increases self-esteem and resistance.

"Any adventure is a great adventure.”

Ms Parry said most people avoided adventure because they were afraid, but she said there was nothing to be afraid of.

While she's never done anything like hosting a film, Ms Parry said she was determined to bring the inspiring film to regional areas like Bundaberg.

She said the film was "doing a great thing for adventure”.

To ensure a little adventure in her daily routine, Ms Parry said living at Woodgate she loves to run along the beach.

But Fraser Island holds a special place in her heart.

In a global first the Women's Adventure Film Tour was launched to a sell-out crowd in Sydney in May 2017, and has grown to become a success throughout Australia, Asia and the United Kingdom.

Tickets are $12 each.

The screening of the Women's Adventure Film Tour will take place on Saturday, September 8, at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

Light refreshments from 6pm with the films starting at 7pm.

For more information or tickets visit the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre's website www.moncrieff- bundaberg.com.au or give them a call on 4130 4100