Film puts spotlight on teens and tech

CALLING all parents.

Shalom College is holding a movie night for the Bundaberg community.

The movie Screenagers explores the implications of the number of hours a week that children spend in front of a screen.

With society becoming more dependent with technology, Shalom College principal Dan McMahon said he strongly encouraged all parents and their "screenagers” to attend the special screening.

The movie will be shown in the school's performing arts theatre next Monday, June 12, at 7pm.

Tickets are $5 for adults and a gold coin donation for "screenagers” and can be purchased at Shalom.

For more information, phone 4155 8111.