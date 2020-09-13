Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Travelling Film Festival will return to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next month. Photo: Brian Cassidy
The Travelling Film Festival will return to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next month. Photo: Brian Cassidy
News

Film festival to return to the Rum City

13th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Travelling Film Festival will return to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next month with an impressive selection of films direct from key international film festivals.

Headlining the program is The Perfect Candidate, directed by Saudi Arabia's first female director Haifaa Al-Mansour (Wadjda - a TFF favourite), showcasing a revealing look at the changing role of women in Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Other stories from around the globe include: Cannes Film Festival selection Litigante, a thoughtful and provocative family drama; the Finnish-Chinese comedy Master Cheng from director Mika Kaurismäki, a delightful tale of cultural acceptance and culinary escape, and; award-winning French film Only the Animals in which director Dominik Moll carefully reconstructs an engrossing mystery thriller.

Also, screening is the audience favourite from the recent Huskisson TFF Stage Mothe, a star studded comedy, with Jacki Weaver in sparkling form as a conservative church-choir director who ends up taking over her deceased son's failing drag bar.

Community Newsletter SignUp

To round off the program, a cinematic gem from the Toronto Film Festival Kuessipan based on the acclaimed Canadian novel by Naomi Fontaine, is a poignant coming-of-age story of two girls from a rural Quebec Innu community.

The festival kicks off on October 16 and will be in town until October 18.

Tickets for the Travelling Film Festival in Bundaberg will be available by phone on 07 4130 4100 or in person at the venue.

Capacity strictly limited.

The view the full program visit the Travelling Film Festival website.

More Stories

entertainment news moncrieff entertainment centre travelling film festival
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents urged to plan ahead

        Premium Content Residents urged to plan ahead

        News Queenslanders are being reminded to make sure their will is up-to-date this Queensland Wills Week.

        CRASH: Reported car and cow collision

        Premium Content CRASH: Reported car and cow collision

        Breaking Paramedics were called to the crash earlier today.

        UPDATE: Man in serious condition after CBD crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man in serious condition after CBD crash

        News Crews were called to the scene at 12.11pm.

        Elderly Burnett couple denied life changing grant via text

        Premium Content Elderly Burnett couple denied life changing grant via text

        Politics Despite being eligible for a life changing government grant, this Burnett couple...