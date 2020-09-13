Film festival to return to the Rum City

The Travelling Film Festival will return to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next month. Photo: Brian Cassidy

THE Travelling Film Festival will return to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre next month with an impressive selection of films direct from key international film festivals.

Headlining the program is The Perfect Candidate, directed by Saudi Arabia's first female director Haifaa Al-Mansour (Wadjda - a TFF favourite), showcasing a revealing look at the changing role of women in Saudi Arabia.

Other stories from around the globe include: Cannes Film Festival selection Litigante, a thoughtful and provocative family drama; the Finnish-Chinese comedy Master Cheng from director Mika Kaurismäki, a delightful tale of cultural acceptance and culinary escape, and; award-winning French film Only the Animals in which director Dominik Moll carefully reconstructs an engrossing mystery thriller.

Also, screening is the audience favourite from the recent Huskisson TFF Stage Mothe, a star studded comedy, with Jacki Weaver in sparkling form as a conservative church-choir director who ends up taking over her deceased son's failing drag bar.

To round off the program, a cinematic gem from the Toronto Film Festival Kuessipan based on the acclaimed Canadian novel by Naomi Fontaine, is a poignant coming-of-age story of two girls from a rural Quebec Innu community.

The festival kicks off on October 16 and will be in town until October 18.

Tickets for the Travelling Film Festival in Bundaberg will be available by phone on 07 4130 4100 or in person at the venue.

Capacity strictly limited.

The view the full program visit the Travelling Film Festival website.