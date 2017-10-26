News

Film explores how ocean is deteriorating

DOCO: Blue will be screened on November 29.
IF YOU are passionate about the ocean and its inhabitants, you won't want to miss this documentary.

The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre is screening Blue, which features passionate advocates for ocean preservation and tackles themes of habitat destruction, species loss and pollution.

Filmed in the seas surrounding Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and the US, Blue looks at how the very nature of the ocean is being altered.

MEC publicity and promotions officer Joelene Watson said the documentary was being screened as the result of a request from a member of the public and the theme was perfect for this time of year in Bundaberg.

"It really looks spectacular,” she said.

"It is terrific timing in that it ties in with the beginning of turtle season.”

Ms Watson said for the film to go ahead, 80 bookings were required before November 20. Tickets are $20 at https://tickets.demand. film/event/2741.

Catch Blue at the Moncrieff on Wednesday, November 29 at 6.30pm.

Bundaberg News Mail
