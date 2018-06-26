Filling the need for rehab in Bundy

GETTING MOBILE: Ralph Beckett, owners Gayle and Greg Scanlan, Maree Barone, Fiona Field, Wade Couch, Daniel Weder and Ethan Weder.

GETTING MOBILE: Ralph Beckett, owners Gayle and Greg Scanlan, Maree Barone, Fiona Field, Wade Couch, Daniel Weder and Ethan Weder. Contributed

NOTICING a gap in the rehabilitation market in Bundaberg, Daniel Weder said they saw an opportunity to expand the business - Regional and Rehab Mobility Centre.

Mr Weder, the regional manager, said after the roll-out of the NDIS it was clear there was a need for the store's services.

The enterprise deals in mobility equipment and accessories, MASS approvals and aids to help daily living at home.

Earlier this month the shop expanded from a warehouse to a retail store on Woongarra St.

Mr Weder said with about 40 national suppliers, they were able to accommodate anyone in the disabled or ageing community.

"We have all rehabilitation items, from hoists to power wheelchairs,” Mr Weder said.

"If it's health-related equipment, we have it.”

Mr Weder said the business was a mobile rehab equipment hire and sales venture developed due to the high demand for services in Central Queensland.

He said they were a one-stop-shop, with the largest showroom and range of equipment in the Wide Bay, and staff had decades of experience dealing with people with disabilities.

"In the lead up to the NDIS we were a warehouse and this is the new venture on from that,” he said.

"We saw that hole in the market and the need for this service in Bundaberg.”

And it seems he wasn't wrong, with the business flat-out since the move.

"Our grand opening last week kept us busy,” he said.

"We've had a lot of therapists come in with their clients.

"They come in and can see what the equipment looks and feels like all under one roof.”

Mr Weder said a benefit for those who may not physically be able to stop in would be the home service.

"We say our motto is - we come to you,” he said.

"We can take pretty much anything, besides a hospital bed, out to clients that can't come in.”

Visit the store at 1/8 Woongarra St.