Fill 'er up! Bundy has cheapest fuel in Queensland

GO LOW: Unleaded ethanol petrol at Liberty North was 99.9c yesterday.

BUNDABERG is home to the cheapest petrol in Queensland with drivers able to take advantage of breathtaking bowser deals.

RACQ says Bundaberg is the cheapest place in te state for unleaded petrol with an average price of $1.21 a litre.

Yesterday Liberty North hit a new low, selling unleaded ethanol petrol for 99.9c a litre.

RACQ's Renee Smith said on latest data the Bundaberg servo was the cheapest in the state for E10 with the next cheapest a 7Eleven in Bracken Ridge at $105.9.

Liberty North was selling ULP for $1.15 yesterday and owner Timothy Mientje said it had been extremely busy at the North Bundy servo, with drivers eager to fill up and grab a bargain.

Ms Smith said E10 sales volumes were steadily increasing.

"In August 2016, E10 accounted for 14% of unleaded petrol sales volumes in Queensland.

"The latest data from May 2017 shows the figure has increased to 20%.

"The Queensland Government's target is 30%.”

Ms Smith said E10 was a high-quality fuel, which was safe for use in cars designed for it.

"We'd encourage motorists to visit the Queensland Government's website e10ok.initiatives.qld.gov.au to check whether their vehicle is compatible with E10,” she said.

"Using E10 may lead to a slight increase in fuel-use and a slight increase in the cost per kilometre.”

Ms Smith said the cost increase varied between vehicles, but it had found fuel use increases by 3%.

"The 2% to 2.5% per litre price difference is not large enough to offset the increased fuel use,” she said.

Drivers who want to avoid that dilemma might like to head over North.

