23°
News

Fiji minister's visit to learn from our farmers

Your Weekly Serve with Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers | 19th Jul 2017 2:03 PM
Greensill Farming Group's Damien Botha and Tony Sandwell, BFVG's Bree Grima, Minister Inia Seruiratu and DFAT's Casey Beath.
Greensill Farming Group's Damien Botha and Tony Sandwell, BFVG's Bree Grima, Minister Inia Seruiratu and DFAT's Casey Beath. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Wide Bay Burnett is home to a wide range of agribusinesses supplying domestic and international markets with fresh and processed food products.

Our subtropical climate provides the ideal opportunity for year-round growing of many commodities and windows of opportunity for some commodities that are traditionally grown at other times.

Resilience and the ability to learn and adapt to changing climates is a regular trait of our growers and one which other regions are keen to learn from.

This region has experienced its fair share of testing climatic conditions and the growers' ability to continue to provide exceptional produce through adversity is recognised.

The region regularly plays host to visiting ministers and key delegates keen to connect with the community and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers assists in developing our visitors' understanding and appreciation of the industry through farm visits and round-table discussions.

Hosting our international guests provides an opportunity to learn from and share our methods and technology.

This also ensures the export lines of communication are kept open as they get to see first-hand the safe, clean produce on farm that could be delivered to their door.

Fiji's Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu, recently visited key agricultural businesses in Bundaberg to learn from our disaster resilience and management strategies.

The Minister is also Fiji's high-level champion for COP23, so was also focused on climate change issues.

BFVG's managing director was pleased to show Minister Seruiratu around the district and to visit Greensill Farming Group.

"What better business to showcase than a 365-day farming agribusiness that is leading the way in sweet potato production,” BFVG's managing director Bree Grima said.

Greensill Farming Group general manager Damien Botha agreed the ongoing challenge of mitigating risk was important in any business.

"As a supplier of sweet potatoes all year round we continue to learn through knowledge sharing with industry partners and contacts. Meeting the Minister was a great chance to take that collaboration one step further,” Mr Botha said.

BFVG will continue to collaborate with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trading to ensure this region is a priority for visiting ministers and businesses.

Topics:  bundaberg fruit and vegetable growers disaster management farmers fiji rural weekly weekly serve

Grandma accused of locking son in shed

Grandma accused of locking son in shed

A BUNDABERG grandmother is accused by her adult son of locking him in a shed before taking one of his children away.

Bundy council commits to climate change fight

RISING SEAS: The region's coast is at risk from climate change, according to a report being released today.

Region one of three in state in national partnership

Plan for East Bundaberg revamp needs government support

The council seeks to revamp East Bundaberg.

Council seeks $2.6M in federal funding

Flushable or not flushable? Aldi wipes draw ACCC ire

The ACCC has accused Aldi of misleading customers with its description of these Green Action Flushable Wipes.

Are they really flushable?

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

State veteran table tennis titles on in Bundy for first time

Queensland Veteran Championships are on at the Bundaberg Table Tennis Centre until Sunday.

Best players over 30 in region

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

IT’S a gargantuan hit filled with gargantuan bodies, but it turns out it takes more than physical strength to tackle the extreme course

Orange is the new black for girl power

Orange Is The New Black Season 5

STEP aside men, the women are taking over your TV screens

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BE SUPER QUICK - 12m x 7m SHED and ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

191 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 4 $229,500

With fantastic street appeal plus plenty of character and charm and not to mention a huge 12 x 7m high clearance shed, this is certainly one property that will...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living