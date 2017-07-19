Fiji minister's visit to learn from our farmers

THE Wide Bay Burnett is home to a wide range of agribusinesses supplying domestic and international markets with fresh and processed food products.

Our subtropical climate provides the ideal opportunity for year-round growing of many commodities and windows of opportunity for some commodities that are traditionally grown at other times.

Resilience and the ability to learn and adapt to changing climates is a regular trait of our growers and one which other regions are keen to learn from.

This region has experienced its fair share of testing climatic conditions and the growers' ability to continue to provide exceptional produce through adversity is recognised.

The region regularly plays host to visiting ministers and key delegates keen to connect with the community and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers assists in developing our visitors' understanding and appreciation of the industry through farm visits and round-table discussions.

Hosting our international guests provides an opportunity to learn from and share our methods and technology.

This also ensures the export lines of communication are kept open as they get to see first-hand the safe, clean produce on farm that could be delivered to their door.

Fiji's Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu, recently visited key agricultural businesses in Bundaberg to learn from our disaster resilience and management strategies.

The Minister is also Fiji's high-level champion for COP23, so was also focused on climate change issues.

BFVG's managing director was pleased to show Minister Seruiratu around the district and to visit Greensill Farming Group.

"What better business to showcase than a 365-day farming agribusiness that is leading the way in sweet potato production,” BFVG's managing director Bree Grima said.

Greensill Farming Group general manager Damien Botha agreed the ongoing challenge of mitigating risk was important in any business.

"As a supplier of sweet potatoes all year round we continue to learn through knowledge sharing with industry partners and contacts. Meeting the Minister was a great chance to take that collaboration one step further,” Mr Botha said.

BFVG will continue to collaborate with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trading to ensure this region is a priority for visiting ministers and businesses.