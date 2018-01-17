Figures don't show truth on nurse numbers: WBHHS

NURSE numbers at Childers Hospital are at healthy levels despite media reports claiming they had dropped, according to the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

The WBHHS is disputing figures from the Regional Australia Institute, released recently in an article by the Courier Mail.

The story claimed the number of registered nurses in the town had dramatically decreased and areas like Childers were "facing a health and education crisis with many communities unable to attract trained professionals”.

The story quoted figures from the RIA's Pillars of Communities report and claimed the study, measuring service availability between 1981 and 2011, found significant service declines in Queensland towns.

It said the number of registered nurses in Childers fell from 10 to three - a 70 per cent drop.

But a WBHHS spokesperson said the figures did not correspond with the service's 2011 records.

"Our data shows that 9.62 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) registered nurses were employed at Childers at that time,” the spokesperson said.

The WBHHS also challenged the notion that the region was unable to attract trained professionals, saying occupancy figures had actually increased at Childers Hospital over time rather than decreased.

"A review of our Position Occupancy Reports reveals that during the past decade there has been an increase in registered nurse numbers at Childers Multi-Purpose Health Service (MPHS) from 8.16 FTE in 2009 to 10.11 FTE in the 2017 calendar year,” the spokesperson said.

"This year we will have two graduate nurses working full time at Childers MPHS.”

The NewsMail contacted the Regional Australia Institute about the report's figures, which were compiled through Census data.

A spokesperson said "data constraints mean that the numbers for any particular small town may not always align with the numbers of people observed by locals”.

"All up this means that there may be several reasons that the data doesn't align exactly,” the spokesperson said.

"Firstly, the data we used was based on a person's place of residence, so that it recorded where a service delivery professional actually lived.”

In other words, nurses who worked in Childers but lived in other places would not be included in the the statistics.