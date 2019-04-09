FIGHTING THROUGH THE PAIN TO WIN: Taryn wins gold

TOP SHOT: Bundaberg's Taryn Golshewsky won a national title in the open category for the first time.

TOP SHOT: Bundaberg's Taryn Golshewsky won a national title in the open category for the first time. Mike Knott BUN080419TAR1

ATHLETICS: "I went up to her (my mother) in tears through relief and pain.”

Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky delivered her mother the ultimate birthday present on Sunday by claiming her first national open title in discus.

But she almost didn't get the happy ending.

The 25-year-old threw a distance of 56.38m to claim the title in open after winning a youth title in the same event in 2011.

She took advantage of an injured Dani Stevens, who is the current number one in Australia based on distances, to end her five year run of titles.

It wasn't the only success she had with Gollshewsky finishing second in the shot put as well.

"I'm really ecstatic to be a national open champion,” Gollshewsky said.

"Unfortunately she (Stevens) was injured, which opened it up for me to step up.

"At the end of the day I knew that I was second best in Australia and with Dani out of the scenario I knew I was favoured to come out on top.”

But winning didn't come easy.

Gollshewsky revealed after the titles that she had been suffering from a shoulder injury since February.

She told the NewsMail before the nationals that it was a niggle and nothing major, which wasn't entirely the case.

"I've had a strain in my trap (on my shoulder), my spine was initially misaligned, which caused the strain in my trap,” she said.

"I have a rib that's frozen (as well), that's not moving as it should be.

"I've been receiving physio therapy sessions from Barolin Physio and Coral Coast Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic.”

The injury prevented her from getting the full power in the upper body she needed to perform.

It also put her into plenty of pain.

"I've done two shot put training sessions in the past 10 weeks and then with discus I've done six throwing sessions,” she said.

"It is no where near enough (to compete).”

Gollshewsky was close to pulling out before the event but persevered knowing she could claim the title

"We just went in with just the sole goal to win the title.

"While 56m for a discus final for me is not a great distance it was an Oceania qualifier.”

Gollshewsky said the pain was worth it to celebrate the win with her family.

"It was a wonderful weekend for us,” she said.

"She (my mother) hasn't been able to travel with me pretty much this whole season so it was the first time she has seen me compete.”

But the pain has taken its toll.

"I definitely need some time off,” she said.

"At that time (after the nationals) I was very swollen and sore.

"This week I'm going to get some scans done and get to the bottom of it.”

Gollshewsky is now planning on having the next couple of weeks before focusing on the Oceania titles in June.

There will be more on her tomorrow as well as the other results from the titles.