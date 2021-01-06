Man’s drunken shirtless tirade to find phone ends in court

Noa Peter Brendan Fletcher pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance within or within the vicinity of a licensed premises. Photo: Social Media

A young man has learnt the hard way what can happen if you drink too much alcohol on a night out, after police found him swearing and shirtless trying to get back into the Central Hotel.

Noa Peter Brendan Fletcher, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of count of public nuisance within or within the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard police were in the Bundaberg Safe Night Out Precinct on November 22, where they came across Fletcher in "a fighting stance" yelling and swearing with his shirt off.

Police approached Fletcher who said "those f-----g c---s have my phone".

Fletcher was warned to calm down and was arrested for public nuisance.

Fletcher later told police he was upset because he lost his phone inside the Central Hotel and security wouldn't let him back in to find it.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Fletcher had no criminal history at all and said a fine was appropriate for the offence.

Duty lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client accepted the facts and that he had very little recollection of what happened due to being intoxicated at the time.

Ms Maloy said her client became upset after being refused entry back into the nightclub to find his phone and he was remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Fletcher's plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity and that he had no history.

Fletcher was fined $300 and a conviction was not recorded.