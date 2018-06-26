FIGHTING FOR PRIDE: Bundy boys move to game three

IMPACT: Bundy's Felise Kaufusi is tackled by Latrell Mitchell during game two.

IMPACT: Bundy's Felise Kaufusi is tackled by Latrell Mitchell during game two. Matt King

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Coen Hess and Felise Kaufusi could be battling to maintain their State of Origin spots after Queensland lost the series to New South Wales.

Both played but couldn't prevent the trophy from heading south after New South Wales survived a late Maroons onslaught to win 18-14 on Sunday.

Kaufusi played 77 minutes and did his chances of playing in game three no harm as he made 37 tackles.

Hess was on the field for just 17 minutes in a new role given to him from Walters.

He laid nine tackles and gained 50m.

"He told me I'd be having just the one stint after half-time before the game, which helped me a bit," Hess said.

"I think I did a reasonable job and did what I had to do. It's pretty hard coming on in the second half, but if that's my job for Queensland I'll try and do that the best I can."

Hess is under pressure to keep his spot but that isn't his concern right now.

He wants to help the Cowboys keep their season alive and play himself back into form with North Queensland.

"I've only got about 10 more games with Johnno (Thurston) left, so I want to make the most of that," the 21-year-old said.

He said the side lost after failing to make the right plays when NSW centre James Roberts was sin-binned.

Hess said the blame can't be just put on one player with calls for Maroon centre Ben Hunt to be dropped.

"It's not just one player, there's 17 that take the field and have a part in the team," he said.

Hess and North Queensland face South Sydney in Cairns on Sunday.

