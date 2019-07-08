Fighting for funding: LNP claim State Govt to cut road funds

THE LNP has claimed $43 million will be ripped from road infrastructure across the Wide Bay by the State Government.

"Budget documents show Labor's road budget for Wide Bay this year will be $129.8m - 25 per cent less than the LNP Government's investment of $172.6m in 2014-15,” a release from LNP Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Andrew Powell stated.

Mr Powell said the region was being "neglected”.

"Labor has cut road infrastructure by $43m in Wide Bay while pouring $15bn into the Cross River Rail project in Brisbane,” he said.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said residents often came to him to share their road concerns.

"Bundaberg taxpayers want their money invested in major local roadworks,” Mr Batt said.

"Under the Hinkler Regional Deal, the Federal Government has put $173 million on the table toward critical infrastructure projects including $32 million for a Quay St bypass to remove heavy vehicles from the CBD and $8 million to upgrade Bargara Rd and Princess St.

"Several intersections and roads require immediate upgrades, including the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection, but the electorate is being ignored by Labor.”

But Acting Transport and Main Roads Minister Steven Miles disagreed, saying the State Government was upgrading the FE Walker and Que Hee Sts intersection "(and) building the $21 million Bundaberg level crossing and resignalling project and delivering the state's largest road infrastructure project ever: the Bruce Highway Upgrade program”.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said residents were paying more tax and registration but investment in local, dangerous roads was lacking.

"Many stretches like Rosedale Rd and Isis Highway have been identified as needing urgent upgrades,” Mr Bennett said.

"The region is crying out for more funding to improve road safety.”

Dr Miles said $1.9 billion in funding for roads and transport would be delivered over the next four years.

"This year alone, we're investing in more than half-a-billion in road, school, health and other critical Wide Bay infrastructure which will create more than 2200 jobs,” he said.

Dr Miles maintained there was funding in the state's budget for projects mentioned in the Hinkler Deal, including the Bargara Rd and Princess St upgrade and Isis Highway overtaking lanes.

"The last time the LNP and Deb Frecklington were in charge, they cut road funding by $600 million, sacked 14,000 Queensland workers, including our road builders, and tried to sell public assets like the Bundaberg Port,” he said.

"How can we trust Deb Frecklington won't again cut regional road funding, sack local workers, and try and sell the Bundaberg Port?

"We're committed to regional Queensland, which is why we're delivering $14.5 billion in roads and transport for the regions over the next four years, supporting 13,500 jobs.”