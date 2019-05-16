Fighting fit for shot at fittest woman in world title

TOUGH TEST: Crossfit athlete Isabella Vallejo is preparing for a three-day competition that will test her physical and mental limits.

John McCutcheon

ISABELLA Vallejo will compete for a chance at an international title against 80 of the fittest women in the world.

The 22-year-old will travel to the CrossFit Regionals, based in Wollongong, to face seven gruelling events that will test her physical and mental capabilities in weightlifting, fitness and agility.

Kicking off on Friday, the three-day event will send one winner to the CrossFit Games in America in August where they will name the fittest on Earth.

Ms Vallejo was crowned the Fittest Teenager (16-17 years) in the World when she made it to the United States at 15 years of age.

"I've been there once and that's my goal to get back there," she said.

Ms Vallejo is hoping to make the top 40.

"It's probably a bit far to aim for on my first go but you always try to aim for it," she said.

"I don't really have any expectations with where I'll place because I actually didn't think I would make it this far this year, so just to be able to make it and do my best in every event is all I'm hoping for."

Owner and operator of Maroochydore's CrossFit Movida, Ms Vallejo was invited to the regional competition after she placed 21 out of 8086 female competitors in March this year.

She is training two hours a day, five days a week and is focusing on Pilates, swimming, running and weightlifting.

"I haven't competed since the games so I'm pretty nervous but more so excited because I've done all the hard work and now it's time to go and have fun," she said.

Ms Vallejo has competed in the sport since she was 15 and loved how it was different and always a challenge.

"You never get to the top and go 'what now'. There's always something to chase, so that's what I'm doing now, just trying to chase and get better at things," she said.