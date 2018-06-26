FIGHTING FIT: Beach exercise for all ages

WORKOUT: Former Woodgate resident Melinda Ricciardi (left) runs BeachFit classes three times a week for both locals and visitors to the area.

MAINTAINING a balanced and healthly lifestyle is an important factor to living a long and happy life, and one local woman has taken it upon herself to better the lives of others.

Former resident Melinda Ricciardi took over the BeachFit program in Woodgate almost four years ago after the former instructor moved away.

"I used to attend her classes, and when she was leaving she said to me, 'why don't you do your fitness course,' and I was the youngest one doing the aerobics so I did it,” she said.

"I did my certificate three in group fitness first, and since taking over the BeachFit I've done my personal training certificate four and then a mat works and pilates course .

"It's quite a unique little exercise group and they really enjoy it.”

The BeachFit classes are held three times a week during winter, and a fourth class is added in summer.

"We've got step aerobics, an interval class which is a mixture of cardio and resistence, and then strength and balance,” she said.

"Then during summer we have water aerobics that everybody loves.

"For me it's all about bringing the community together, both women and men, to create a really social meeting place for all.

"We all go up to the coffee shop after class who support the exercise group with monthly coffee vouchers and help sustain that real community feel.

"I think what we've got going is pretty good.”

Numbers range from 10 to 20 people per class, and at $12 per person, the 37-year-old trainer said the community spirit far outweighs the pocket money.

"Our generation has obviously grown up with exercise, but my mum comes to the class and most of them at her age didn't start exercising until they were in their '50s,” Mrs Ricciardi said.

"My husband is a cane farmer and from our property I travel 30 minutes each way, but I certainly think what I'm doing is worthwhile.

"Woodgate gets a lot of southerns at this time of year, and I often will get someone message me from Melbourne saying they'll be there in a month's time, so the groups and people change all the time.”

It's a rewarding job for the wife and mother, and while she could be setting the fitness world on fire, has a much more humble outlook on life.

"I get a lot of personal satisfaction out of it,” she said.

"A few weeks ago I had a lady who went up a level in her resistance band, and then went up in weights as well, and as an instructor that is really rewarding.”

