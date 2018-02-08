Fighting fine proves expensive

IF GARRY Brent Marshall had simply accepted the speeding ticket he was issued he would have saved himself $96.15 and a day at Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Instead, Marshall chose to contest the fine.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said on July 24 along Gin Gin Rd, Sharon, Marshall was caught doing 134km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was issued with an on-the-spot fine of $588.

Marshall told the court he was going to the doctor at the time and disputed the speed he was clocked at.

He believed he was only doing 110km/h.

But Marshall said he did not have the money to continue to fight the matter in court and it was easier to plead guilty to disobeying the speed limit.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin ordered Marshall to pay the $588 fine and the Queensland Police Service court costs of $96.15.