Fighter jet crashes into building

A FIGHTER jet has reportedly crashed at the end of a runway and collided with a building in California.

According to reports the F-16 jet crashed through the roof of a commercial building near the March Air Force Base in Riverside just before 4pm local time.

The impact sparked a fire but it "wasn't very big", according to March Air Reserve Base Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Holliday.

It is believed the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft and has since been hospitalised. The pilot's condition is unknonw but local authorities have said no injuries have been reported.

BREAKING PHOTOS: Hole seen in the top of commercial building where F-16 crashed in Riverside, California; pilot reportedly ejected before the crash

Riverside County firefighters have requested a full hazardous materials response as the plane was loaded with live artillery.

"Multiple agencies responding. Please stay out of area and clear emergency vehicles," the department said on Twitter.

Images from the scene show a gaping hole left in the roof of a warehouse. The building was reportedly loaded with pallets of boxes and various other items.



Pilot was able to escape before the crash according to officals

#BREAKING image from inside a warehouse near March Air Reserve Base where a fighter jet crashed this afternoon

Base officials believe the pilot was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash and that the aircraft may have experienced "possible hydraulic failure".

Authorities have shut down a the nearby 215 freeway over explosion concerns and a 600 metre perimeter around the crash site.



Emergency crews and law enforcement agencies are on the scene.