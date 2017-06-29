Fight to save causeway

DEAF EARS: Monduran local Jim Mullett would like authorities To reverse their decision to demolish a causeway on Monduran Rd, which he says is a waste of money and will be dangerous.

WHY waste further taxpayer money to remove a causeway if it's not creating a problem?

This is the question Monduran resident Jim Mullett is asking.

Mr Mullett said it was "common sense" to leave the causeway on Monduran Rd, where it has been for the last five-six years.

"The causeway cost the taxpayers and ratepayers nearly half a million dollars to build and will cost more to remove," he said.

"It will be a useful tool for recreation and businesses if it remains there.

"It will need to be rehabilitated as a stock route once it's removed."

Mr Mullett said the causeway was being removed because of legislation that monitors the free movement of fish in our waterways. However he said fish and platypus were still able to travel through the causeway in a rectangle culvert.

The Mullett family has been in Monduran since 1860 and know the area, including the waterways, well, and removing the causeway, he says, will be dangerous for people who regularly fish in the area.

Mr Mullett feels his plight to stop the removal has fallen on deaf ears and in two weeks the bulldozers will come in to demolish it.

A Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokeswoman said the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning issued a development approval to Bundaberg Regional Council on September 23, 2015 for waterway barrier works associated with the removal of the old Monduran Bridge and side track, and replacement with a 12-cell box culvert crossing.

"Conditions were attached to the approval, which included the requirement that the old bridge and temporary side track were completely removed upon completion of the new structure," she said.

"The condition to remove the defunct structures was imposed to ensure that impacts to fish movement through the waterway at that location were minimised as much as possible."

She said many freshwater fish species required free passage throughout Queensland waterways to complete their lifecycle, as well as to find food and shelter in varying environmental conditions.

"Unnecessary and unlawful barriers to fish passage pose a serious risk to the long-term productivity of our fisheries resources," she said.