Fight to change dangerous driving law continues

LAW CHANGE: Kerri Walker and Trisha Mabley with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

THE daughter of a Mackay woman killed in a traffic crash has backed the latest petition to change dangerous driving laws.

Angela Meiklejohn's support comes as the families of victims continue to be frustrated by the lack of government action to legislate for a mid-range offence.

Ms Meiklejohn's 81-year-old mother Audrey Dow was driving home in 2013 when another car hit hers head-on. Ms Dow never regained consciousness.

The driver, who had been disqualified at the time, was fined $4000 and again disqualified from driving.

Ms Meiklejohn and her family began campaigning for a criminal offence to be added between "driving without due care and attention" and "dangerous driving causing death".

Angela Meiklejohn pictured with her mum Audrey Dow before the devastating crash in 2013. Contributed

Almost five years on, she is still fighting for the law to be changed.

"It's been going around and around in circles for years," she said.

"It's been four or five years, and every time you have to keep writing again, it's a long time to have to be doing it.

"I think they do need a mid-range charge, just to give the police a little more leeway in what they can charge people with at the time."

Since the inquest into Ms Dow's death was finalised in 2015, more Queensland families have been torn apart by what they believe are inadequate laws.

Bundaberg woman Trisha Mabley, whose son Peter Knowles was pulled from a fiery Easter Monday crash in 2017 will next month submit a petition to the State Government.

Dubbed "Walkers Law to change the law", the petition needs 5000 more signatures to be accepted.

Mr Knowles was returning to Brisbane with his friends Sarah and Daniel Walker on April 17 when a car crashed into them head-on.

The 25-year-old was pulled from the car by a passing motorist minutes before it burst into flames. He has had to relearn how to walk.

Sarah and Daniel Walker died at the scene.

IN MEMORY: Sarah (left) and Daniel (far right) Walker who lost their lives in a crash south of Maryborough at Easter 2017. Contributed

The driver of the other car, Hervey Bay solicitor Donald Gayler, 66, was fined $3000 and had his licence suspended for three months.

"Them dying meant nothing to the court system," Ms Mabley said.

"The repercussions isn't just the death, it's everybody around, it's the people who have to live after these people have died.

"Mr Gayler got his license back at the start of December, I don't see Peter going back to work again at the start of December I don't see Sarah and Daniel being alive at the start of December.

"The laws need to be changed, and we need the support of the community to help this happen."

Transport Minister Mark Bailey announced in October 2017 that the State Government had reviewed the penalties for certain driving offences which result in death or grievous bodily harm.

A spokesman for Minister Bailey said the government has proposed changes "in line with recommendations handed down by the State Coroner as a result of the Inquest into the death of Audrey Anne Dow"

"This government has accepted these recommendations and will progress legislative amendments for parliamentary consideration as a matter of priority," the spokesman said.

The e-petition closes on March 19.