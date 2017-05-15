27°
Fight or flight: council's not giving up on new destinations

Crystal Jones
| 15th May 2017 4:36 PM
Bundaberg council says there's a strong case for more flight destinations.
Bundaberg council says there's a strong case for more flight destinations.

AN AIRLINE that has "expressed interest” in running flights from Hervey Bay to Melbourne has ruled out doing the same for the Rum City, but Bundaberg council says there is a good case for expanding services.

Brisbane-based airline JetGo confirmed it was considering the Fraser Coast route, but a spokesman said Bundaberg was not on the books.

"With Bundaberg to Melbourne, we can't see the market for it,” a spokesman said.

He said there had been considerations for flights from Bundaberg to Sydney in the past, but passenger numbers were too insufficient to justify the service.

However, Bundaberg Regional Council tourism and regional growth portfolio spokesman Greg Barnes said the city was continuing to build momentum in its case for expansion of flight destinations and talks would be held with airlines.

Cr Barnes said the possibility of Fraser Coast gaining direct flights to Melbourne was "the next best thing” to Bundaberg securing similar flights, and lobbying for additional flights and routes to capital cities such as Sydney remained the Bundaberg Regional Council's number one priority.

"Fraser Coast is well positioned in the visitor market with a number of major attractions around which it can build a compelling case for these flights,” he said.

"Likewise, Bundaberg is has its own major attractions with more on the way and once facilities like the Turtle Centre are finalised and packaged with existing attractions such as the Bundaberg Rum Distillery Visitor Centre, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and the reef cruises on the Lady Musgrave Experience we can promote an irresistible visitor experience.

"The release of the most recent passenger numbers through our airport (up 6% or 10,000 pax) supports our ongoing growth and council will be holding discussions with both Qantas and our new air service provider, Alliance, to shore up a sound business case for additional flights.”

Hervey Bay could soon see flights to Melbourne.
Hervey Bay could soon see flights to Melbourne.

Cr Barnes said negotiations with airlines were always treated as "commercial in confidence”, however, once any plans could be confirmed, ratepayers would be made aware.

"Having flown to Brisbane this morning on an aircraft which appeared to be full also gives me confidence that our numbers stack up,” Cr Barnes said.

"Council is certainly not in competition with Fraser Coast for these flights as both regions offer an incredible array of experiences to attract visitors to the Wide Bay as a preferred holiday region.”

Last week, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett launched a petition to save Virgin's flight to Bundaberg.

Virgin announced it would leave Bundaberg's airways, but Alliance stepped up to say it would soon offer services to the region.

Mr Bennett said he believed there was a market for additional flight destinations.

"I understand that Bundaberg Regional Council have already surveyed the local community about direct flights to Melbourne and Sydney,” he said.

"Given the terrific support for my recent petition to save our Virgin flights into Bundaberg, I can only think there would be plenty of people willing to use a direct Melbourne service.”

Mr Bennett said decisions would be driven by market demand and commercial factors, but he encouraged locals to make their interest in additional flights known to the council.

"I'm delighted to see Alliance Airlines's plans for a seamless changeover for our Virgin customers, and I'll keep supporting council in their work to grow airlines services and routes out of Bundaberg,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Watch Calliope mum's incredible reaction to $10K surprise

OVERWHELMED: Calliope mum Stacy Kington was given $10,000 as part of The Today Show's Knock of Cash.

Today Show awards $10K to Calliope mum.

