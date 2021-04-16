FIGHT NIGHT: ‘Golden Boy’, ‘Superman’ on card for local comp

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Attila Kovacs is coaching Shannan Davey, the main event at Saturday night’s boxing tournament in Bundaberg.

If you're looking for a night of local sporting entertainment, Attila Boxing Academy has your Saturday plans covered.

Hosting a night of boxing at the Bundaberg Civic Centre, there are 23 fights expected to go ahead with the first bell ringing at 5pm.

Elite boxer Shannan Davey is the tournament's main event with masters boxer Nick Later, 'Superman', also among the local fighters with a bout.

Attila Boxing Academy's Attila Kovacs is "very excited" about the event and is expecting a good crowd.

With nine local boxers on the card, Kovacs thanked the boxers and supporters who were travelling to the event on Saturday night.

Kovacs said Davey, the 'Golden Boy', would be the last fight of the night and with his "slick" and "fast" style should not disappoint.

He said the local boxers were all looking good and had been training hard.

For some this would be their first fight, and what better place than home to take that first step into the ring.

Kovacs also welcomed the mask restrictions being lifted ahead of the event.

Tournament tickets are $20, pensioner and student tickets are $15 and family tickets are $5o.

You can get your tickets at the door or the boxing academy.

For more information phone 0429 939 741.

