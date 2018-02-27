Fight for equality in the spotlight

BIG DAY: Zonta's Le-Anne Allan and Jennifer Spence have been planning the International Women's Day breakfast.

THE first International Women's Day was in 1911.

Now, 107 years later, the Zonta Club Bundaberg will continue the fight for equality by hosting a breakfast to highlight the achievements of women and girls in sport.

Zonta Club president Alex Grove said women had lived in a patriarchal society for too long and the event on Sunday, March 4, was a time for everyone to come together and celebrate the achievements of women over the past century.

"This event is open to everyone - men, women, girls and boys,” Ms Grove said.

Ms Grove said the day was about mutual respect between genders and reinforcing that women just want equality with men.

"A feminist is someone who believes in equal rights for women and in no way is being a feminist a 'man-hater' movement,” she said.

"Men shouldn't be afraid to have a skilled female boss or to interact with highly educated females who might have a better understanding of something than they do.

"Women have come a long way in gaining recognition in sport and as professionals in many codes, and that will be the focus of our breakfast event this year.”

To highlight the successes of women in sport, guest speakers at the event will include two internationally-acclaimed Bundy athletes.

Golfer turned high school teacher Hayley Wilkinson will talk about adversity she battled throughout her career, and Commonwealth Games discus thrower Taryn Gollshewsky will offer insights into the life of a professional sportsperson.

Also appearing as guests will be speakers from the Girls Academy, a new initiative empowering Aboriginal girls, as well the Bundaberg State High School senior girls' HPV team, who are number one in Queensland in their human powered vehicle category.

"We are expecting about 150 guests to attend the event at Rowers on the River to reflect on not only the achievements of our wonderful guest speakers, but also the achievements of women worldwide,” Zonta Advocacy representative Lea-Anne Allan said.

Tickets are $30 and include breakfast and a glass of champagne, with all proceeds going towards local projects funded by Zonta.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2EWxxaU. For inquiries phone 4151 2710 or visit http://bit.ly/2GBeC2K.