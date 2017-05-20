Fight cancer with purple

LOCALS will transform Bundaberg into a bold display of purple next week in a bid to raise awareness of Cancer Council Queensland's Relay For Life.

Purple is the official colour of Relay For Life and Paint the Town Purple Week, held May 22- 26, aims to spread the word about Bundaberg Relay For Life and inspire the community to get involved.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan challenged locals to show their support of Relay For Life by getting on board the awareness campaign.

"We're encouraging locals, schools, businesses and individuals to turn purple and help raise awareness for Bundaberg Relay For Life," Ms McMillan said.

"Showing your support for Paint the Town Purple and raising awareness of Relay is as simple as dressing in purple, decorating your workplace or shop front, or holding a purple fundraiser.

"All funds from Paint the Town Purple Week support Bundaberg Relay For Life - and in turn, support our vital work in cancer research, prevention programs and patient support services."

The best-decorated business will win a $500 advertising voucher from Bundaberg Broadcasters.

A celebration will happen in the Bundaberg CBD Pavilion on Friday, May 26, for Purple Power Day, with Justin Standley attending from 10am as a special guest.

Locals can register for Bundaberg Relay For Life, on August 12 and 13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct, to help make a difference in the region.

"In the Wide Bay Burnett, more than 1630 people are diagnosed with cancer each year and sadly, around 570 die from the disease," Ms McMillan said.

"Your participation in Relay For Life and fundraising in the lead-up to the event gives hope to those families affected by cancer.

"So, dig out your best purple outfit, spread the word and help us brighten up the streets of Bundaberg with purple power."

Relay For Life is an 18- hour event involving teams of up to 15 people keeping a baton moving in a relay-style walk or run overnight to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland.

For more information or to receive a purple pack of decorations, phone the Fundraising Hotline on 1300 65 65 85 or visit www.relayforlife.org.au.

For information about Cancer Council Queensland, visit cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20.