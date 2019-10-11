Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soft drink and junk food could lead to types of cancer.
Soft drink and junk food could lead to types of cancer.
News

Fight cancer by saying no to junk food

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.cm.au
11th Oct 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY is World Obesity Day, and there is one message Cancer Council Queensland wants people to hear - say 'no' to sugary drinks.

According to a report released by Queensland Health this past week, using source data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, research suggests that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and junk food plays a significant role in affecting obesity rates.

CEO Chris McMillan said action must be taken to highlight the amount o sugar and empty kJs in these drinks and the potential health impacts of high levels of consumption.

Each year in Australia, about 3900 cancer cases are attributed to unhealthy weight gain and research published in the International Journal of Cancer shows over 200,000 cancer cases could be avoided over the next 25 years if Australian adults maintain a healthy weight, an active lifestyle and a healthy diet.

cancer cancer council queensland editors picks junk food soft drink
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Legal threat: Hanson objects to Paradise Dam decision

    premium_icon Legal threat: Hanson objects to Paradise Dam decision

    News PAULINE Hanson and Alan Jones express criticism about Paradise Dam on Sky News.

    Man comes dangerously close to jail after random attack

    premium_icon Man comes dangerously close to jail after random attack

    News JORDAN Taylor Stedwell had only been out of jail for just over a month when he...

    Minister squashes power hike concerns

    premium_icon Minister squashes power hike concerns

    News Concerns about the instability of electricity prices have been slammed by Minister...