Fight breaks out over police numbers in region

OVER AND ABOVE: The QPS says the district has six police officers more than its "approved strength”. Mike Knott BUN090216POLICE6

THE LNP is using misleading figures to make spurious claims about crime, says Member for Leanne Donaldson.

The Opposition on Thursday said figures released by the Queensland Police Service showed police numbers in the Wide Bay had fallen by 15 officers in the past year.

At the same time, the LNP says, assault rates have increased 18.9 per cent, serious assault is up 18.3 per cent and unlawful use of a motor vehicle has risen 22.7 per cent.

But Ms Donaldson said the Palaszczuk Government was serious about tackling crime in the Wide Bay region.

"We have committed record funding and resources to ensure our police are equipped to do their job, keeping Queenslanders safe,” she said.

"This year we provided the QPS with a record budget of $2.37 billion to fund initiatives that stop crime and make the community safer.”

"There have been nine first-year constables deployed to the Wide Bay Burnett Region this year alone.

"A total of 78 first-year constables will hit the beat across the state over the coming months as the Queensland Police Service continues to crack down crime.”

Comments from the Queensland Police Service appeared to back Ms Donaldson's view that the region was adequately staffed.

"While staffing figures will fluctuate from time to time, the QPS has sufficient staff and resources to deliver professional policing services to all Wide Bay and Burnett residents and visitors,” a spokesman said.

"The service regularly reviews population growth, crime trends and service delivery requirements to ensure a fair and equitable policing service is provided throughout the state.

"As at September 30, 2017, the police headcount in the Wide Bay and Burnett District was 402 officers, six more officers than the approved strength of the district which is 396 officers.

"Importantly, the district is also supported by specialist police functions which includes officers in the road policing command, communications, dog squad, water police, counter terrorism and major events, missing persons unit, homicide investigation unit, drug squad and disaster management.

"Whilst a significant number of officers in these speciality roles are based in the district, they are not captured in the district headcount as they are assigned to a police command.”

Ms Donaldson said results were already being seen with Wide Bay police reporting a reduction in armed robberies, unlawful entry into other premises and traffic offences across the district.

"The rate of armed robberies across the district decreased by 4.1 per cent in the past year and by 4.8 per cent over the past 10 years,” she said.

"The officer numbers quoted misleadingly by the LNP are just a snapshot of one particular day and can vary extensively due to operational circumstances.”

Ms Donaldson said the figures did not take into account specialist units including state crime command, water police, detectives, child safety, drug and homicide groups, road policing and other units, which are not counted as a district allocation but operate in the Wide Bay area.

"The fact remains that it was the Newman-Nicholls Government that cut 106 senior police from the ranks and it has been the Palaszczuk Government that has funded over 300 additional frontline police officers towards restoring frontline services.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the QPS figures "show what we already know - Labor is soft on crime”.

"Labor's weak approach is sending crime through the roof and putting our region's families in danger,” Mr Bennett said.

"We should be increasing police resources to keep families safe, not decreasing these critical resources,” he said.

"It's astonishing that the government is actually trying to defend these figures.”