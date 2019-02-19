Fig tree leaves on its own terms

A HISTORIC fig tree recommended for removal later this week has jumped the gun, crashing to the ground in the weekend's windy conditions.

Leaves and branches littered Woongarra St late Sunday, completely blocking any access to traffic.

It's the second time this month the heritage-listed tree has caused concern, with large branches falling from the fig just two weeks ago.

A Bundaberg Regional Council confirmed the Woongarra St tree fell at the weekend.

"Qualified staff were monitoring this tree on a daily basis after it dropped a branch at the start of this month,” a council spokeswoman said.

"The tree had been recommended for removal later this week however due to windy conditions over the weekend nature intervened and the tree came down.

TIMBER: Branches of the historic fig tree in Woongarra St fell before the whole tree fell. Jay Fielding

"It's very sad to see another heritage listed tree in this iconic avenue succumb to the ravages of age.

"Council continues to work towards the preservation of the remaining four trees.”

Luckily no one was injured on either occasion this month however a Bundaberg father and son were lucky to escape uninjured after another of the figs fell onto their car after a storm in November 2017.

The health of the fig trees are continuously monitored by council staff and independent arborists, with inspections carried out at least on an annual basis. Two inspections were carried out in 2018 and remedial pruning undertaken.