Fig tree in iconic street to be removed, replaced

A fig tree in Bundaberg will be removed due to declining health, but good news, the tree will be replaced.

SAFETY concerns have forced Bundaberg Regional Council to remove a fig tree from Woongarra St.

Environment and Natural Services spokesman Cr Bill Trevor said the removal of the tree, located in the iconic avenue of fig trees from the Burrum St end of Woongarra St, would take place on Tuesday, March 7.

"A recent inspection has revealed extensive borer activity and fungal decay demonstrated around the full circumference of the tree trunk,” Cr Trevor said.

"Significant yellowing and loss of foliage has also been observed which is another indicator of declining health.

"It is unfortunate that we are required to remove such a magnificent tree, however ensuring public safety has to remain our first priority in situations where the stability of a tree can no longer be guaranteed.”

Divisional representative Cr Helen Blackburn said in acknowledgement of the historical importance of this avenue of fig trees, the council would replace the dead tree.

"We will be planting a replacement fig tree to ensure the legacy of this iconic street continues,” Cr Blackburn said.

She said nearby residents would be notified before removal started.