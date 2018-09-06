Fifty ladies fundraise for farmers

DROUGHT relief efforts are being made right throughout the nation and a collection of Bundaberg residents yesterday gathered to show their support for the cause.

Bundaberg Mature Women president Moya Vanags-Lang said her group met once a week at the Bundaberg Bowls Club to attend to issues within the community.

"We knew the food drive for drought affected farmers was happening so we decided to get involved,” Ms Vanags-Lang said.

"We heard about the Bundaberg to the Bush campaign so we had a meeting and decided to donate money.

"We've now collected $1450 and also decided to do a food drive.

"Fifty different ladies - all members of the club - delivered food today, and they weren't just bringing in a few things.

"They were coming in with cartons of food and fruit -it was amazing.”

Ms Vanags-Lang said Bundaberg's care and community spirit never ceased to amaze her.

"It's communities helping others and it goes back to when people were supporting us in the floods,” she said.

"We know what it's like so we know how to give back.”

The 15-year-old group, which also works with the Cancer Council and helps out on Daffodil Day, will also be helping out by donating fuel vouchers and money for hay.

"The convoy will make its way out to Jericho next Friday and will be distributed out there on Saturday.”