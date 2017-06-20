Fifty charged after police crackdown across Bundaberg

FED UP: Bundaberg residents are "sick and tired" of being targeted by crime, detective sergeant Andrew Self has said following a police blitz.

BUNDABERG residents are "sick and tired" of being targeted by criminals - and police have been cracking down, charging fifty people in a six-day blitz.

Operation Valkyrie 2 took months in the planning, drawing officers from across the Bundaberg region and as far afield as Maryborough.

It ran from June 12-18 targeting a wide range of criminal activity and resulted in 105 charges.

"The community are sick and tired of being the victims of crime," Bundaberg Crime Investigation Branch detective sergeant Andrew Self said.

"As police we want to show we are out there, targeting offenders, and if we can lock them up we will.

"It's a win," he added, "but we never stop."

Police crackdown sees 50 people charged: Bundaberg Crime Investigation Branch detective sergeant Andrew Self talks through Operation Valkyrie 2.

June 12

Police charged a 14-year-old Walkervale teenager with one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence, stealing and fraud - dishonest application of property of another.

June 13

A 56-year-old South Kolan man was charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs (cannabis) and possessing dangerous drugs Schedule 2 drug quantity of or exceeding Schedule 3 (cannabis) after police searched a home on Whalleys Rd, South Kolan.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 14.

June 14

At about 9am, a 21-year-old Childers man was intercepted on Goodwood Rd, Thabeban. Police said the man provided an positive saliva test for illegal drugs and subsequently had his licence suspended for 24 hours.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 10.

June 15

A 22-year-old Moore Park Beach woman and a 38-year-old Moore Park Beach man were hit with multiple drug charges after their car was pulled over by police patrolling Royal Blvd, Moore Park Beach.

The woman was charged with two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine and cannabis) and one count each of possess utensils or pipes etc that had been used and possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence

The man was charged with two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine and cannabis) and one count each of possess utensils or pipes etc that had been used, possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe.

The pair are both scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 7.

June 16

A 17-year-old from Avoca being charged with one count each of supplying dangerous drugs (methylenedioxymethamphetamine, also known as MDMA) and possessing anything for use in the commission of crime defined in Part 2 after police intercepted and searched a car on Walker St, Bundaberg South at about 9.45pm.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 31.

June 17

A 37-year-old Bundaberg East man was pulled over and breath tested by police on Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central, at about 1.05am.

Police say he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.124.

The man was charged with drink driving and is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 10

June 18

At around 3.30am a 24-year-old Kepnock man was observed urinating in Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central, a whizz that cost him a $243 infringement notice - in addition to an initial police banning notice.

While police were issuing the banning notice they said the man refused to follow instructions. He was arrested and taken to Bundaberg Police Station.

The man was issued a Notice to Appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 10, charged with assault or obstruct police officer at a licensed premises.

Operation Valkyrie 2 police from the Bundaberg CIB, Maryborough Tactical Crime Squad, road policing and property team plus uniformed officers hit the streets targeting known hotspots.

"We (organise) our vehicles and profiles of our offenders so they know what to look for," Det Sgt Self said.

"At any one time you've got thirty to forty officers out there.

"We pull them in from external stations like South Kolan and Childers - if you put boots on the ground, you get massive results.

"Most of the time, they come across them in the street - like today, the guys were driving around looking for something else when all of a sudden bang, there he is."

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.