Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Daniel Elliot Anderson, 27, was charged after police found him asleep in a vehicle while drunk and covered in vomit.
Aaron Daniel Elliot Anderson, 27, was charged after police found him asleep in a vehicle while drunk and covered in vomit. Facebook
Crime

FIFO worker's wild night cost him a job

Chloe Lyons
by
13th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIFO worker who was found by police drunk, half-naked and covered in vomit in a car has "little memory" of the night which will cost him his job.

Aaron Daniel Elliot Anderson, 27, had been out drinking for the night after coming home from the dry camp where he worked when he decided to sleep off the alcohol.

Patrolling officers saw a car with its door open parked on Production Ave, Warana and found Anderson inside with no shirt on as well as vomit on his body, the car and the road.

When they roused him, he repeatedly told police his friend had the car's keys despite them sitting next to him on the passenger seat.

The first time police attempted to breathalyse Anderson the machine shut down and he refused a second test.

He was tested back at the station and produced a blood alcohol concentration of .178 per cent.

Anderson pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence.

Lawyer Sarah Bennett told the court Anderson would lose his job when his licence was suspended and added he had "little memory" of the night.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin fined Anderson $800 and disqualified him from driving for nine months with convictions recorded.

caloundra magistrates court crime fifo scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News AFTER seeing Bundaberg go through the devastating 2013 floods, Wend Hughes wants to help those up north.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News DSS wouldn't confirm when additional support would be implemented

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shop wise, eat well

    premium_icon Shop wise, eat well

    Health Heath tips for a tight budget

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    premium_icon No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    News Maintenance and rehabilitation works which began in 2016

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM