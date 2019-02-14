Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fifi Box
Fifi Box
Entertainment

Box’s years long battle for miracle baby

by Hannah Paine
12th Feb 2019 7:07 PM

An emotional Fifi Box has opened up about her "very private" and years-long IVF battle after being given just a seven per cent chance of getting pregnant.

Box, who revealed she was expecting a second child via an anonymous sperm donor over the weekend, fought back tears as she discussed her pregnancy on Tuesday night's episode of The Project.

"Thank you guys, I'm getting really emotional," Box said after the rest of the panel congratulated her.

"This is really exciting news for me and (daughter) Trixie obviously, our little family. It's just so good to be able to talk about it because it's been a really private journey."

Box, 41, recounted how she had decided to try and have another child nearly three years ago but had been given "a very rude shock" when she found out her chances of conceiving.

"I made the decision that the right path for me and my little family was to go through IVF with the help of a donor," she said.

"So I went to the clinic, I think most women in their late 30s would know that when you walk in to see an IVF specialist and you're shown the graph, that gives you a very rude shock about your chances.

"From then on it was a case of fingers crossed, and I had my eggs retrieved and all of this is happening.

Lisa Wilkinson held hands with Fifi Box as she discussed her pregnancy
Lisa Wilkinson held hands with Fifi Box as she discussed her pregnancy

"(But) you don't share it necessarily because you don't know if you're going to have any success.

"I was given a seven per cent chance of having a baby, so it's still a bit of a shock for me, it's still sinking in but we're just really thrilled."

Box, who is frequently targeted by the tabloids with false stories about her personal life, joked that for once the stories about her being pregnant were true.

"Well I thought I'd time it because they'd gone quiet for a few months and I went. 'I'll sneak it in now, let's do it while they're not watching!"' Box said.

Box broke the news she was pregnant by sharing a cute Instagram video of her telling five-year-old Trixie she was expecting.

After years of mystery in 2016 Box confirmed former Ironman Grant Kenny was the father of Trixie in an Instagram post.

The pair had enjoyed a brief romance in 2012 and are said to be on good terms.

fifi box ivf parenting

Top Stories

    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News AFTER seeing Bundaberg go through the devastating 2013 floods, Wend Hughes wants to help those up north.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News DSS wouldn't confirm when additional support would be implemented

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shop wise, eat well

    premium_icon Shop wise, eat well

    Health Heath tips for a tight budget

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    premium_icon No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    News Maintenance and rehabilitation works which began in 2016

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM