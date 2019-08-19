Fiery 'explosion' at Nestle factory wakes neighbours at 3am

'EXPLOSION': A neighbour captured this photo of a fire that broke out at Gympie's Nestle factory last night.

NEIGHBOURS on Pine St were woken by the sound of an "explosion" when a fire broke out at Gympie's Nestle Factory in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the factory just before 3am, where a small fire had broken out in one of the factory's stacks, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

Neighbours saw flames pouring from the top of the factory after being woken by an "explosion that sounded like a jet engine", a witness said.

"Nice little fireworks at 3am." Neighbour Liam Williams captured the early morning drama. Liam Williams, Facebook

The fire had already been extinguished when two fire crews arrived on scene, the QFES spokeswoman said.

Staff were continuing to monitor the area when fire crews left the scene at 4.20am, she said.

Another nearby resident described the incident as a "nice little fireworks show at 3am."