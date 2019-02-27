Fiery council meeting sparks debate between councillors

COUNCIL'S former offices at Bargara were the hot topic at council meeting causing heated debate between numerous councillors.

A motion was moved to seek expressions of interest from community members about the future use of the centre before then inviting written tenders for the sale or lease of the facility.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Bargara cultural centre had been under utilised by the community since opening in 2009 and were now looking at innovative ways to attract future users to the buildings that met community and council objectives in a sustainable fashion.

But Councillor Greg Barnes said the wording of the motion was concerning and suggested council's intent, regardless of community consultation, was to lease or sell the buildings.

"In all three stages it states council is in mind of leasing or selling the facility,” Cr Barnes said.

"It shows a bit of disarray.”

MEETING: Councillor Greg Barnes opposed the motion regarding the Bargara administration and cultural centre buildings. Tahlia Stehbens

The motion also authorised CEO Steve Johnson to call for expressions of interest for the sale or lease of the Bargara facility and, following further consultation with council, the authority to invite written invitations to offer for either or both buildings.

Councillor Helen Blackburn said the centre had consistently become more vacant since it opened, being used by just a few groups for a couple of hours at a time.

"If the community were in fact wanting so dearly to have a hall, it's already not being used,” Cr Blackburn said.

In response Cr Barnes called for a procedural motion, demanding the matter be deferred for a month.

He said if Cr Blackburn could bring up vacancy figures of the Bargara centre, that figures from every council hall should also be provided.

"We need to do a comparison on this hall and every other hall around the region to get the facts so the community can have some comfort,” Cr Barnes said.

The procedural motion put forward by Cr Barnes was not carried.

Cr Barnes then moved an amendment for the reference to leasing or selling the cultrual centre be removed because it sounded like council would be taking tenders anyway, but before it could be voted on, he withdrew it.

"I withdraw the amendment, there's obviously no point,” he said.

All councillors other than Cr Barnes voted and moved for the motion to invite expressions of interest before inviting written tenders seeking the sale or lease of the Bargara administration building and/or cultural centre.

Cr Dempsey said council was dealing with a legacy issue from amalgamation in 2009.

"We want to achieve the best possible outcome for residents and ratepayers,” he said.

"If anyone is suggesting that Council has a predetermined position, that's entirely false.”