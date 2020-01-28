FFA Cup numbers finalised for year

Jaryd Bennier finds space to score for Brothers Aston Villa against Granville last season. Both sides are in the FFA Cup this season.

FOOTBALL: There will be more teams competing in this year’s FFA Cup than last year after numbers were finalised for the competition.

The competition offers clubs around Australia with the chance to win their way to the round of 32 in the competition and face, potentially, A-League sides.

For some teams and players it is a once in a lifetime chance.

Bundaberg will have three teams trying to achieve that with the United Park Eagles, Brothers Aston Villa and The Waves in the competition.

All three clubs played last year with Alloway, which also competed in 2019, opting not to play.

Alloway is joined by Bingera, Diggers and Bargara who are also not playing.

Bargara initially wanted to play but withdrew their bid at the last minute.

The Bundaberg sides will be joined by the KSS Jets, Doon Villa and Granville in the competition.

Last year’s winners Sunbury have opted not to join the competition.

All teams will be trying to make the round of 32 for the first time in Wide Bay’s history.

The closest a side has ever gone is two rounds before the finals, which both Brothers Aston Villa and Doon Villa did in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The draw for the first few rounds of the competition is expected to be done in the next week.

Football Queensland will be doing the draw and it could be livestreamed on social media for teams, fans and others to view.

The NewsMail has asked Diggers, Bingera, Alloway and Bargara why they haven’t entered sides in the FFA Cup, despite doing it over the past few years.

Their comments will be published in the next couple of days.