Fewer youths in court as Batt calls for tougher laws

FEWER young criminals are facing magistrates courts in our region but charges per defendant have increased.

Despite that, Member for Bundaberg David Batt is calling for tougher laws and more police resources.

The Children's Court of Queensland annual report for 2016-17 reveals that 425 young criminals faced 1420 charges at Wide Bay courts, which averaged at a little more than three charges per child.

In the past year, the Wide Bay region has seen a decrease in both defendants (14 per cent) and charges (three per cent) dealt with at the Magistrates Court level compared to the previous financial year.

Wide Bay juvenile offenders ranked as the seventh-worst in the state behind trouble prone areas such as Townsville and Cairns.

"There is more work to do, of course, and we will continue to work intensively with young offenders to further reduce youth crime,” she said.

"Successes such as the Transition to Success program are helping young offenders turn their lives around by channelling their energy in to education, work skills and jobs.”

The Transition to Success program has seen 25 Bundaberg participants complete certificates in construction, horticulture and/or kitchen operations, with three getting jobs and 21 going back to school or further skills training, according to the state.

But Mr Batt said the State Government needed to do more.

"Our hard-working police need more resources and tougher laws to tackle local crime and protect the community,” he said.

"Last year, our region saw a reduction of 15 local police under Labor, which is appalling.”

But Mr Batt indicated the region's high youth unemployment of 26.4 per cent was fuelling discontentment among Bundaberg's young, which inevitably led to a criminal path.

Ten of the Wide Bay's worst of the worst faced the Children's Court of Queensland, a special form of District Court, which deals with juveniles who commit serious criminal offences, for a total of 21 charges.

The year before, 17 of the Wide Bay's worst youth criminals faced 39 charges at the Children's Court.

YOUTH CRIME

Magistrates Court

425 youth offenders

1420 charges

3.34 charges per offender

Children's Court

10 youth offenders

21 charges

2.1 charges per offender