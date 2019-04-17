Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Only 266 residents have taken advantage of the free PFAS blood testing since the Svensson Heights drinking water was found contaminated.
Only 266 residents have taken advantage of the free PFAS blood testing since the Svensson Heights drinking water was found contaminated. Contributed
News

Fewer than one in 10 took PFAS blood test

Emma Reid
by
17th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY 266 residents took the opportunity to have their blood checked for free it's been revealed, 12 months after the discovery that Svensson Heights was contaminated with PFAS.

At the time Queensland Health offered a free, voluntary blood test for levels per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

Only 266 of 3203 Svensson Heights residents took the opportunity, a Wide Bay Public Health Unit spokesman said.

"None of these results have showed any significant levels of PFAS, which is reassuring for people, many of whom have lived in the Svensson Heights area for several years,” he said.

"There have been no new requests since August 2018.”

The spokesman said that since the PFAS event, Bundy's reticulated water supply continued to be regularly tested for PFAS and results consistently showed levels within Australian guidelines.

"The last routine PFAS sample was collected on April 2 this year,” he said.

In October, PFAS was also found in waterways around Bundy, and seafood samples from Ship Creek returned levels of PFAS that exceeded guidelines.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    HAZARDOUS ROAD: The turning lane that could save lives

    premium_icon HAZARDOUS ROAD: The turning lane that could save lives

    Politics RESIDENTS on a local road are calling on the government for safer conditions.

    • 17th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Chamber of Commerce's wish list in lead-up to election

    premium_icon Chamber of Commerce's wish list in lead-up to election

    Business What do we need from a business perspective?

    • 17th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    FARM LIFE: Major parties clash over vegetation laws

    premium_icon FARM LIFE: Major parties clash over vegetation laws

    Politics O'Dowd challenges Beers to 'defend the region's farmers'

    • 17th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Farmers copping the flak

    premium_icon LETTERS: Farmers copping the flak

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 17th Apr 2019 5:00 AM