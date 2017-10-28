Few jobs available to youths in Bundy

BUNDABERG'S jobless youth are struggling to find work as the unemployment rate jumps to 26 per cent for the Wide Bay.

Overall unemployment in the Wide Bay has also increased to 9.1 per cent..

But Treasurer Curtis Pitt said a total of 9600 jobs have been created in the Wide Bay area since the last election.

Mr Pitt acknowledged regional unemployment had been a challenge for the government in a post-mining boom economy, which is why the task of tackling unemployment had been a top priority.

"Our efforts to create jobs in Wide Bay area are clearly working - and we've seen the unemployment rate drop from 10.1% to 9.1% since January 2015,” Mr Pitt said.

Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson said the regional unemployment figures were more evidence that unemployed Queenslanders, particularly young people, were losing hope and opportunity under Labor.

"Labor's jobs crisis has hit especially hard in the Wide Bay with more than 200 jobs lost in the past month and 1300 in the past 12 months,” Mr Emerson said.

"The youth unemployment rate would be even higher if 1400 young people hadn't given up looking for work in the past year.

"A massive 1700 youth jobs have been lost in Wide Bay since Labor was elected.”

Mr Pitt said the Back to Work program had been particularly successful in the creation of new jobs

for unemployed Queenslanders.

"We know that Wide Bay is an area that has struggled with high unemployment - and that's something that our government is working to change,” Mr Pitt said.

"Our Back to Work program, launched last year, has already supported Queensland businesses to employ some 7900 Queenslanders since July 2016.”