Fever clinic hours reduced after two weeks without new case

Rabecca Goddard at work in the fever clinic set-up at the Recreational Precinct.

Bundaberg’s fever clinic will be reducing its opening hours after a successful trial of similar times at Hervey Bay’s fever clinic.

The news comes after two weeks without a new case of COVID-19 in the Wide Bay region.

There are two active cases in Bundaberg and four across the region.

From today the fever clinic will be operating between 9.30am and 5.30pm at the Recreation Precinct on Kendalls Rd in Branyan.

Wide Bay Hospital Health Service said the new hours reflected the times patients were most frequently presenting to the clinic for testing.

People with a fever, a history of fever or acute respiratory symptoms such as a cough, sore throat or shortness of breath can be tested.

WBHHS reminded people that if they were unwell or needed immediate medical attention they should contact their GP or attend an emergency department.