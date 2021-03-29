FEVER CLINIC CHANGES: What you need to know

Bundaberg's covid fever clinic will be open from 6.30am Tuesday morning.

A high demand for covid testing has forced Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to close the gate to new patients and change their fever clinic entry point.

The change comes as hundreds lined up for testing in wake of the latest Brisbane outbreak.

For the rest of the evening people wanting to be tested are being referred to the respiratory clinic at 16 Princess St, East Bundaberg, where they will be testing until 7pm.

The gate closure comes as staff continue to work through "hours" of testing with a number of cars still lined up.

In a Facebook statement WBHHS said staff "will be unable to accommodate any new patients in the evening".

The fever clinic at the Bundaberg Hospital will re-open Tuesday morning at 6.30am with entry via Hope St and Queen's Park to meet increased demand.

For more information visit the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Facebook page.

