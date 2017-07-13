Feuding politicians can't agree on Bundy port's future

EXPORT QUALITY: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is keen to get an inland rail built at the Port of Bundaberg.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson are at loggerheads regarding a vital infrastructure project that has been described as a "game-changer” for the region.

The two local politicians are embroiled in a slanging match regarding the viability of the proposed inland rail network from the Port of Bundaberg.

Mr Pitt is busy spruiking his plan for an inland rail network to connect the port to the rest of the country through the Coalition's $10 billion National Rail Program, which he believes could unlock the full potential of the Bundaberg region.

He said he wanted to work with all levels of government to bring the project to fruition.

But Ms Donaldson said Mr Pitt had not approached her nor had he contacted the relevant state minister.

"Let's be clear - this is a Federal Government project and he should be lobbying the relevant minister in the government he is a part of,” she said

Mr Pitt fired back saying he had met with Bundaberg Regional Council, including RDA chair and deputy mayor Bill Trevor, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett - whose seat covers the port, and spoken with federal colleagues including Infrastructure Minister Darren Chester and Cities and Digital Transformation Assistant Minister Angus Taylor.

"The people of this electorate want their representatives to have vision and look to the future, but clearly Ms Donaldson can't see past the upcoming state election,” Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said there was potential to develop the port as a container port, which would create jobs.

Ms Donaldson said she would happily work with Mr Pitt but added: "Let's be realistic - with the Melbourne to Toowoomba portion not even forecast to be complete until 2025 this project is a pipedream”.

"If Mr Pitt knew our region at all, he'd know that Bundaberg needs jobs now, not in a decade.”

Mr Bennett said he backed the project and the immense opportunities and economic benefits the rail infrastructure would bring to the region.

"Rail infrastructure would open up many opportunities including high value agricultural commodities, fuel and minerals, and container loading and dispatch facilities, to name a few,” Mr Bennett said.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the collective clout of the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils was behind the project, which he called a "game-changer” for the Wide Bay.

Cr Dempsey said the group had written to the Queensland Premier and the Prime Minister requesting help in progressing the Integrated Regional Transport Plan.

"The mayors of WBBROC took the opportunity at the recent Australian Local Government Association conference in Canberra to meet with Queensland Senator James McGrath, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester and Minister for Regional Development Senator Fiona Nash to discuss the inland rail possibilities,” he said.

"I am delighted that the local Federal Member, Keith Pitt, has been vocal in his support for this project.”