Feuding between candidates carries on

Senator Pauline Hanson holds a press conference with chief of staff James Ashby and QLD One Nation Leader Steve Dixon, Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston Liam Kidston

THE verbal feud between Federal MP Keith Pitt and his "political enemy" One Nation continues.

Keith Pitt defended criticism from One Nation candidate Damian Huxham on Monday by listing his achievements this term, focusing on job creation and construction projects.

"What is the One Nation candidate for Hinkler committing to?" Mr Pitt said.

"The constituents of Hinkler will make their decision this election based on what has been delivered for this electorate.

"I stand by my record of delivery and I will continue to fight for what this region needs."

This was Mr Pitt's second recent attack against One Nation, after referring to the party as the political enemy of LNP last week.

"They're nothing like us, they're not our friends, they're our competitors," he said.

"I certainly don't support their policies, and I'll do my utmost to ensure they will never be in government in this country."

Mr Huxham reacted to the initial comments by saying that many of One Nation's ideas were taken by the two major parties.

He did not consider One Nation to be in competition with LNP.

"Mr Pitt might not support One Nation policies but at the end of the day it should be about what's best for the people of Hinkler and not what's best for Keith Pitt's political party," Mr Huxham said.

"Nothing changes if nothing changes."

Mr Huxham is LNP's sixth preference for Hinkler, despite the accusation that One Nation and LNP compete against each other.

LNP's and Labor's 10th and last preference on its ballot form for Hinkler is Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party, represented by Aaron Erskine.

Mr Pitt's ballot form also prefers One Nation's candidate over Labor, the Animal Justice Party, and the Greens.