Festive season sees Bundy hospital presentations rise

AN AVERAGE of 138 people went to Bundaberg Hospital emergency department daily last year.

The amount rose by five people per day during the busiest time of the year, which saw an average of 143 patients between December 24 and January 1. The busiest day was December 27, which was also the busiest day in 2017, with 170 patients presenting.

New Year's Day had the fewest presentations during this period with 122, while Christmas Day had 123.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said while the holidays were a consistently busy period for the emergency department, the 3.6 per cent increase on the usual daily average was relatively small compared to previous years.

"For example, during the 2017 holiday period, the department experienced a 12.8 per cent increase and saw 159 patients a day on average.

"Each year in the lead-up to Christmas, we urge our community to only visit the emergency department with urgent cases,” he said.

A warning has gone out urging Queenslanders to remain vigilant with summer flu numbers at the highest they have been in the last five years.

Queensland Health's Dr Jonathan Malo said while the state was on track to record a five-year low in influenza cases, confirmed cases in November and December 2018 were unusually high.

Wide Bay Public Health physician Dr Margaret Young said reported influenza cases in previous years had averaged a yearly tally of 763, which last year reached just 410 cases.