Festive season brings family together for first time in their lives

IT’S been seven years since Yolande Hobbs was last in Bundaberg to visit her brother.

Yesterday, she finished the 30-hour journey from Houston, Texas to Bundaberg to spend Christmas with her family.

Her brother, Ellis Whip has lived here for nearly a decade with his wife, June.

This Christmas and New Year reunion will be the first time in their lives that both Ellis and Yolande have been in the same room as their older sister, 82, who became separated from the family after the death of their mother some years ago.

“Our mum died when I was 11 and (Ellis) was 15, she was quite a bit older,” Ms Hobbs said.

“We all kind of got split up – Ellis and I have been the closest in a family of six.

“We’ve lost three brothers in the last seven years.”

The new decade will mark a turnaround for the family to become reconnected after being estranged for so long.

Yolande said she intended to stay in Bundaberg for about three weeks, seeing the sights, relaxing with family and friends and waiting for her older sister to fly in early next month from New Zealand.

“I’ve got friends that live up here too – so that’s actually really convenient. I might do some roaming around in the area,” she said.