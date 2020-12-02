FESTIVE JOY: Community Christmas tree decorated

Children from Paisley Park Early Learning Centre created decorations to put on the community Christmas tree in Boreham Park.

IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Bundaberg with homes putting up their Christmas lights.

But the Christmas cheer is also spreading to one of our local parks.

The Paisley Park Early Learning Centre has decorated a tree in Boreham Park for the community to enjoy.

The idea came from one of the early learning centre’s students when they spoke about how they could extend on Christmas.

“She said ‘why can’t we have a big tree here?’ So we though we could use our local park and get the community involved as well,” said Paisley Park Early Learning Centre Assistant Director Bianca Petersen.

“It’s always more exciting when it’s child initiated, it seems more special.”

Over the next few weeks during the festive season, the children will continue creating decorations to add to the tree.

“All of our rooms, even the babies room, will be making decorations for it,” Ms Petersen said.

“It’s just about spreading the cheer because this year has been a bit dampened.

“We put it on our Facebook page to let people know they can come down and add decorations to tree and we’ve let our families know as well.

“We just want everyone to be happy at this time of the year.”

Cr John Learmonth loved the idea of the Paisley Park Early Learning Centre's community Christmas tree.

Ms Petersen said the activities were important for the development of the children.

“Some of these guys are heading off to school next year, they use their hand-eye co-ordination, they cut the baubles out,” she said.

It’s not the first time the early learning centre has spread some joy in the community.

Earlier this year they put rainbows around the park.

“They were really popular, they got a lot of good feedback,” she said.

Division 10 Councillor John Learmonth said the community Christmas tree was a great initiative after a tough year.

“I saw their rainbows when the covid restrictions came out and it was a very touching little gesture they had done,” he said.

“When they asked me about this I said let’s do it.

“I think in this day and age, especially coming out of covid, for kids and adults to see these things happening I’m 100 per cent behind it and I hope we see more of it.

“I hope they (the community) get behind it.”

